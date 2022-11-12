Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 161,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after acquiring an additional 15,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Exelon by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 352,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,888,000 after purchasing an additional 39,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exelon from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.11. 7,487,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,259,326. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

