Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.99 Million Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,272. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.36. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $54.79.
About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
