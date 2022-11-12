Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 83,238 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 86.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,238 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

FPE traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $16.99. 3,244,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,446,740. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.47. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

