Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 4.0% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,719,312,000 after purchasing an additional 74,380 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,789 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,987,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,808,003,000 after purchasing an additional 127,231 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,906,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $814,624,000 after purchasing an additional 78,756 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,399,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,057,000 after purchasing an additional 195,182 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $5.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $287.96. 66,961,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,030,264. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.17.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.