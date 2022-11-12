ProVise Management Group LLC Has $213,000 Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 999 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 722.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.40.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $217.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.28. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

