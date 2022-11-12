Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on PUK. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Prudential in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,350 ($15.54) to GBX 1,220 ($14.05) in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,687 ($19.42) to GBX 1,380 ($15.89) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,380 ($15.89) to GBX 1,450 ($16.70) in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,479.17.
Prudential Stock Up 9.1 %
PUK traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,103,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,867. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.99. Prudential has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $40.67.
About Prudential
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.
