Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PUK. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Prudential in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,350 ($15.54) to GBX 1,220 ($14.05) in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,687 ($19.42) to GBX 1,380 ($15.89) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,380 ($15.89) to GBX 1,450 ($16.70) in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,479.17.

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential Stock Up 9.1 %

PUK traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,103,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,867. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.99. Prudential has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $40.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Prudential

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUK. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Prudential by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prudential by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Prudential by 292.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Prudential by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.