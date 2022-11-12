Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Cuts Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lowered its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 93.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $3,024,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 372.4% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $462.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $429.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.70. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $398.11 and a 52 week high of $533.29.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.