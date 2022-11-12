Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Has $351,000 Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel trimmed its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,200 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 4,701 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAL. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $677,566,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,922,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,761,589,000 after buying an additional 5,460,366 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,448,376 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $547,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,291,720 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $389,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,873,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 2.23. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 24.87%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAL. HSBC boosted their target price on Halliburton to $43.90 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Halliburton from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.68.

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at $519,041.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

