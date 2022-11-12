Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Has $363,000 Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,080 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 167,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,788,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,021,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.78.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 2.3 %

LOW stock opened at $209.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.74 and a 200-day moving average of $192.22. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

