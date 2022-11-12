Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Has $78,000 Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 255.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in United Rentals by 11.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 49,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,071,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 116.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $312.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.45.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE URI opened at $349.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $294.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.20. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $389.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.