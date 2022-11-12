Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Reduces Position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lessened its stake in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Repay were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Repay by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,351,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,266,000 after purchasing an additional 114,669 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,934,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,117,000 after acquiring an additional 548,469 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,862,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,507,000 after acquiring an additional 110,178 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Repay by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,746,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,797,000 after buying an additional 43,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Repay by 9.9% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,525,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,529,000 after buying an additional 137,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

RPAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Repay from $16.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Repay from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Repay from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Repay from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Repay from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

In other news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,612. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Peter J. Kight bought 56,956 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $557,029.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,443,938 shares in the company, valued at $14,121,713.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RPAY opened at $7.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Repay Holdings Co. has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $20.62. The firm has a market cap of $658.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -726.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Repay had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

