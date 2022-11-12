Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,246,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,414,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM opened at $186.90 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $240.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.67.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

