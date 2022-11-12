Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 1,240 Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel reduced its stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in onsemi were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in onsemi in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in onsemi by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in onsemi by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON stock opened at $75.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.51. The company has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.68. onsemi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $76.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.02.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that onsemi will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

ON has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of onsemi from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of onsemi to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of onsemi in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, onsemi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.02.

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,209,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

