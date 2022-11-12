Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,034,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 54,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,952,000 after buying an additional 29,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSA opened at $295.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.40. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $270.73 and a 52-week high of $421.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.52%.

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $367.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.91.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

