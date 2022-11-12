Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,008,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 848,655 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $180,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 40,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 648,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 54,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 26,449 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage Price Performance

PSTG traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.78. 3,354,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,178,303. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average of $27.73. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $36.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $646.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.06 million. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $381,384.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSTG. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Pure Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Pure Storage to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Pure Storage to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.53.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Recommended Stories

