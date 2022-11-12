QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 465 ($5.35) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.07) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 375 ($4.32) to GBX 410 ($4.72) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

QinetiQ Group Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of QQ stock traded down GBX 19.60 ($0.23) on Friday, reaching GBX 333.20 ($3.84). The company had a trading volume of 2,064,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,555. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 2,082.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 343.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 356.78.

QinetiQ Group Cuts Dividend

About QinetiQ Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,375.00%.

(Get Rating)

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Featured Stories

