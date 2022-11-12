QinetiQ Group plc (QQ) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.40 on February 3rd

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

QinetiQ Group Stock Performance

Shares of QQ stock opened at GBX 333.20 ($3.84) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 343.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 356.72. The company has a market capitalization of £1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,205.00.

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

QQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.07) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($5.35) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Friday.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.