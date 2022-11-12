Qtron Investments LLC Acquires 911 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,624 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

Target stock traded up $8.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,828,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,019. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.22. The stock has a market cap of $79.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised their price target on Target to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Target in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.