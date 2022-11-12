Qtron Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,059 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 20.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 43,128 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TJX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.90. 5,988,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,911,559. The firm has a market cap of $85.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.90.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

