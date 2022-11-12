Qtron Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 24,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 6.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 23.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 101,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HWM traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $37.43. 3,631,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,883,532. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.59.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Vertical Research reduced their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

