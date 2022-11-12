Qtron Investments LLC Purchases 929 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,019,353,000 after acquiring an additional 140,892 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,334,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 338,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,814,000 after buying an additional 16,502 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,052,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,367,000 after buying an additional 54,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Stephens increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $564.50.

Shares of GWW stock traded down $21.86 on Friday, reaching $586.52. The stock had a trading volume of 448,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,825. The stock has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.48 and a 1 year high of $612.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $538.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $513.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.60%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

