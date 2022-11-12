Qtron Investments LLC Takes $861,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,056 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Up 1.1 %

T stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,519,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,006,816. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $135.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.63.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on T shares. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

