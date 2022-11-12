Quanergy Systems, Inc. (NYSE:QNGY) Short Interest Up 392.4% in October

Quanergy Systems, Inc. (NYSE:QNGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 980,400 shares, a growth of 392.4% from the October 15th total of 199,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 34.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of QNGY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.38. 3,280,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,938,315. Quanergy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average is $9.19.
Quanergy Systems (NYSE:QNGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter.
Quanergy Systems, Inc develops and markets light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions for automotive and IoT applications. The company offers M1 LiDAR sensor for mid-long range industrial measurement applications; M1 Edge 2D LiDAR sensor that enables reliable collision avoidance and smart navigation; M8 LiDAR sensor, which provides 3D perception using multiple eye-safe laser beams and time-of-flight measurement technology; MQ-8 LiDAR sensor for flow management applications; M8-Prime 3D LiDAR sensor that provides industry-leading pinpoint accuracy and captures for industrial and mapping applications; S3 solid state LiDAR sensor; QORTEX DTC, a 3D computer perception software; and QORTEX people counter enables the development of accurate and innovative people counting and queue management applications.
