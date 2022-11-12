Quantum 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $182,363.09 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded up 12% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Quantum has a market capitalization of $16.78 million and approximately $182,363.09 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 99.3% against the dollar. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0300 or 0.00000178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,792.88 or 0.99968879 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00009237 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008133 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00048380 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00038635 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005924 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00021922 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00245496 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.02195898 USD and is down -77.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $190,706.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

