Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Given New C$2.45 Price Target at Raymond James

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$2.75 to C$2.45 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.00 to C$2.40 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of QTRH opened at C$1.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$177.40 million and a PE ratio of 10.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.92. Quarterhill has a fifty-two week low of C$1.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other news, Senior Officer Rish Malhotra acquired 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 69,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$123,642.36. In other news, Director Rusty Lewis acquired 50,000 shares of Quarterhill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,738.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 143,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$265,711.35. Also, Senior Officer Rish Malhotra acquired 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 69,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$123,642.36. Insiders have bought 70,151 shares of company stock worth $128,587 over the last ninety days.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

