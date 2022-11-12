QUASA (QUA) Trading Down 7.2% This Week

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $103.56 million and $142,349.53 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,855.28 or 1.00014498 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00008805 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008107 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00048211 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00038889 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005890 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00021994 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00247371 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000123 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00135524 USD and is down -1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $143,135.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

