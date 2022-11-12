QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barrington Research from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

QNST has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on QuinStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet raised QuinStreet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of QuinStreet stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.08. 379,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,402. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.25 million, a PE ratio of -61.22 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average of $11.03.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Full18 Capital LLC grew its position in QuinStreet by 58.2% in the first quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 133,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 48,991 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in QuinStreet by 117.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the first quarter worth $4,060,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 5.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 17,569 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

