QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barrington Research from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
QNST has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on QuinStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet raised QuinStreet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.00.
QuinStreet Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of QuinStreet stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.08. 379,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,402. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.25 million, a PE ratio of -61.22 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average of $11.03.
QuinStreet Company Profile
QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.
