R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) PT Lowered to $16.00 at SVB Leerink

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by SVB Leerink from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the healthcare provider’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for R1 RCM’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RCM. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $30.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.90.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. R1 RCM has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average of $21.01.

In other R1 RCM news, insider John M. Sparby sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $5,036,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,792,221 shares in the company, valued at $70,308,124.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider John M. Sparby sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,537.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,440,000 shares of company stock worth $317,482,400. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 81.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 2,483.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

