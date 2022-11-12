Radix 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $612,548.74 (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One Radix coin can now be bought for $0.0511 or 0.00000302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radix has a market capitalization of $241.63 million and approximately $612,548.74 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Radix has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Radix alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.45 or 0.00586616 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,128.30 or 0.30555899 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Radix Profile

Radix launched on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 4,729,168,893 coins. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.