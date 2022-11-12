Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Given New $12.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Rain Therapeutics Stock Up 9.7 %
RAIN stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,805. The company has a market capitalization of $168.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of -0.33. Rain Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $17.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.96.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 1,710,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $9,971,387.14. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,870,985 shares in the company, valued at $16,737,842.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Aaron I. Davis purchased 972,212 shares of Rain Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $5,667,995.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,147,212 shares in the company, valued at $12,518,245.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 1,710,358 shares of Rain Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $9,971,387.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,870,985 shares in the company, valued at $16,737,842.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Rain Therapeutics Company Profile
Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.
