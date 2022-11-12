Rally Trading Down 31.8% This Week (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One Rally token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rally has traded 31.8% lower against the US dollar. Rally has a total market cap of $39.61 million and approximately $938,124.60 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Rally Token Profile
Rally’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,537,342,619 tokens. Rally’s official website is rly.network. The official message board for Rally is forum.rally.io. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Rally
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.
