Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Increased to $132.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $128.00 to $132.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

RL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.31.

Ralph Lauren stock traded up $8.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.38. 2,300,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,272. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.08 and its 200-day moving average is $95.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.33. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $82.23 and a 52 week high of $135.99.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.15. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 41.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 25.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 7.6% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 32,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 738,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,721,000 after acquiring an additional 20,981 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $877,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

