Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,615 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BKLN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,825,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,649 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,149,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 112.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,286,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,327,000 after buying an additional 2,269,823 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 22,123.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,156,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,945,000 after buying an additional 2,146,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $43,540,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.04. 5,862,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,724,616. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $22.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.86.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.