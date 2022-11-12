Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,833 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,568,793,000 after buying an additional 1,039,187 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after buying an additional 108,282 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 91.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,106,065,000 after buying an additional 2,136,776 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,197 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $941,938,000 after buying an additional 93,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,236,557 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $800,336,000 after buying an additional 398,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $4.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $271.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,742,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,264. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.93. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.30.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

