Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.4% of Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 26,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 84,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 25,980 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 8,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.2% in the second quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.26.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $4.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,911,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,530,768. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $162.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.60 and its 200-day moving average is $165.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $199.90.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 51.99%.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

