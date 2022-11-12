Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BJ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,785 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,206 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,766,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,702,000 after purchasing an additional 774,423 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 944.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 759,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,000 after purchasing an additional 687,026 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3,376.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 672,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,451,000 after purchasing an additional 652,916 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BJ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

BJ traded down $3.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.13. 2,784,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,275. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.57. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $80.41.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 71.47% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,020,093.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,918,160.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,020,093.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,918,160.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $207,374.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,996 shares in the company, valued at $16,917,449.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,636 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

