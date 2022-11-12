Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Has $731,000 Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,809.1% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

VHT traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $244.40. The company had a trading volume of 429,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,151. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.77. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $268.72.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

