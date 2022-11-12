Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 306 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Essex LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 30.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,019,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $637,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD traded down $10.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $243.13. 1,395,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,672. The stock has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.42 and a 200-day moving average of $228.45. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $188.64 and a 52 week high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.