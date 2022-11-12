Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 299 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,269,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 360,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,785,000 after purchasing an additional 140,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GLD stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,622,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,761,368. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.62.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.