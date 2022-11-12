Raydium (RAY) Trading 55.7% Lower This Week

Raydium (RAY) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Raydium token can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001514 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $37.22 million and $13.10 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Raydium has traded down 55.7% against the US dollar.

Raydium

Raydium launched on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,717,661 tokens. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

