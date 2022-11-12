Raymond James Boosts Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Price Target to $30.00

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RNA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.50.

RNA stock opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average of $16.42. Avidity Biosciences has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $29.25.

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.18). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,950.91% and a negative return on equity of 42.97%. The company had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 62,498 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $1,382,455.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,419.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 62,498 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $1,382,455.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,419.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 14,855 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $342,704.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,453 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,408. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNA. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 34,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

