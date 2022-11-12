Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RC. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Ready Capital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.75.

NYSE RC opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average of $12.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ready Capital has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $16.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.36%.

In other Ready Capital news, CFO Andrew Ahlborn sold 3,035 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $41,883.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,734. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the second quarter worth $23,905,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the second quarter worth $21,215,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 137,841.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,449,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,710 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,901,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the second quarter worth $12,649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

