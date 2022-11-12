Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWODW) Short Interest Up 24.7% in October

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWODW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,500 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the October 15th total of 118,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.8 days.

Redwoods Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:RWODW remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04. Redwoods Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Redwoods Acquisition stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWODW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Redwoods Acquisition Company Profile

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. In intends to focus on businesses in the carbon neutral and energy storage industries.

