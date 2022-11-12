Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 62,550 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.24% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $154,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $851.00 to $868.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $766.81.

REGN opened at $734.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $715.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $650.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.52. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $769.63.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $264,741.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,256,188. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,256,188. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total transaction of $451,269.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $801,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $14,373,699 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

