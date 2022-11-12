Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Grows Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Duke Energy by 331.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.09.

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK opened at $95.17 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $73.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.40.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

