Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Reduces Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $104.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.77 and a 200-day moving average of $99.06. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $113.75.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

