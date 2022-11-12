REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.42.

A number of brokerages have commented on REVG. StockNews.com upgraded REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on REV Group to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

REV Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE REVG opened at $14.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. REV Group has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $18.11. The company has a market capitalization of $833.50 million, a P/E ratio of 127.74 and a beta of 1.97.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. REV Group had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $594.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that REV Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REV Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of REV Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in REV Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in REV Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in REV Group by 1,593.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

See Also

