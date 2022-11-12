Revain (REV) One Day Volume Reaches $252,786.40

Revain (REV) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One Revain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Revain has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar. Revain has a market capitalization of $51.52 million and $252,786.40 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.67 or 0.00586883 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,139.67 or 0.30569792 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Revain Profile

Revain is a token. It was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Revain is revain.org. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain.

Buying and Selling Revain

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews.Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well.All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible.Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning.Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders..”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

