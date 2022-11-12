Reviewing First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS:FCHS) and Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA)

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) and First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS:FCHS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Sera Prognostics has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Choice Healthcare Solutions has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.4% of Sera Prognostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Sera Prognostics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.8% of First Choice Healthcare Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sera Prognostics -27,921.82% -34.59% -32.87% First Choice Healthcare Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sera Prognostics $80,000.00 556.16 -$35.01 million ($1.53) -0.94 First Choice Healthcare Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Choice Healthcare Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sera Prognostics.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sera Prognostics 0 1 2 0 2.67 First Choice Healthcare Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sera Prognostics presently has a consensus price target of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 334.03%. Given Sera Prognostics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sera Prognostics is more favorable than First Choice Healthcare Solutions.

Summary

First Choice Healthcare Solutions beats Sera Prognostics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics, Inc., a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About First Choice Healthcare Solutions

First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. Its network of non-physician-owned medical centers offer musculoskeletal and rehabilitative care services specializing in orthopaedics, spine surgery, interventional pain management, and ambulatory surgical care. The company also provides ancillary and diagnostic services comprising magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray, durable medical equipment, and physical/occupational therapy. In addition, it subleases 29,629 square feet of commercial office space to affiliated and nonaffiliated tenants. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Florida.

