Revlon (NYSE:REV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Revlon (NYSE:REV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Revlon Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $211.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70. Revlon has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65.
Revlon (NYSE:REV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($4.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Revlon
Revlon Company Profile
Revlon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Revlon (REV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Revlon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revlon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.