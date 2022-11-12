Revlon (NYSE:REV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Revlon (NYSE:REV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Revlon Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $211.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70. Revlon has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65.

Get Revlon alerts:

Revlon (NYSE:REV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($4.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Revlon

Revlon Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revlon in the third quarter worth $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Revlon by 67.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Revlon in the second quarter worth $227,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Revlon by 10.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Revlon during the second quarter valued at $617,000. Institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Revlon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revlon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revlon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.